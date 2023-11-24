Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.31. 61,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

