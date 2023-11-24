Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149,300 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 645.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,300 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $35,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 4,471,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,857,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

