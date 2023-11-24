Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 17,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric



Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

