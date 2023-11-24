Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 30,686 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

