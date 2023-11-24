Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,507. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

