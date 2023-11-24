Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $98.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

