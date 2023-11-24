Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 313,382 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,815 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 313,382 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,812 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 112,791 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 250,356 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 68,832 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.6 %

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 246,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

