Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.36% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.46. 117,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,899. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $472.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sleep Number

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.