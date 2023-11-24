Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 42,507 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000. Hershey comprises 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. The stock had a trading volume of 255,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.68. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

