Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 110,411 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 1,066,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

