Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 123,471 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 504.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,471 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 616.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 222.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 158,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

