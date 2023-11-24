Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,420 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of WD-40 worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WD-40 by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $157.52 and a 52-week high of $243.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

