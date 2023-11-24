Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 686,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,424,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

