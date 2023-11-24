Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,780 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.4% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 489,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 68,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

