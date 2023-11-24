Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Beauty Health worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $3,985,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 143.8% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 436,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,262,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $314.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

