Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 611.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,773 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761,105. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,617,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

