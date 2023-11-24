Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,040. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

