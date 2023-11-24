Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 413.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,657 shares during the period. Under Armour makes up 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.37% of Under Armour worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Under Armour by 190.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,169,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

