Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.18 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,052 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,042,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,033,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 112,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,496,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 224,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

