Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 504.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,471 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

