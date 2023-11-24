Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1,379.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 470,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock worth $3,873,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

