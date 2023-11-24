Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.09 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOG traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

