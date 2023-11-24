Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.09 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,739,383. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.