Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.42 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,960,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,353,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

FBIN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 54,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

