Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.17 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,536. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

