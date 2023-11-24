Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.2% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $92.80. 4,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,190,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,466,509.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,547 shares of company stock worth $2,151,909. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

