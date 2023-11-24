Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 68,997 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 54,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

