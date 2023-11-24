Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trupanion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1,277.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 18.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 152.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 23,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,687. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

