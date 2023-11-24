Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 105,535 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,535 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. 34,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,747. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

