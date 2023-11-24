Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 54,918 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,918 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 173,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after acquiring an additional 213,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 126.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,940. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

