Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Trimmed by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Leidos worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Leidos by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Leidos by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

LDOS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

