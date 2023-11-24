Library Research Ltd Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Library Research Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 44.7% of Library Research Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Library Research Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

