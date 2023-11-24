Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.13

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.13 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 18555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

