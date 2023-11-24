Lisk Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $185.34 million and approximately $204.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

