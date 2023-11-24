Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $263.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,550,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,542,153.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00393643 USD and is up 8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $247.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
