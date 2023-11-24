Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 140632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

