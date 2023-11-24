Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 139.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,064 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $123,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $450.28. 74,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.