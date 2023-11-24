Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £15,280 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £15,280 ($19,116.73).

On Tuesday, August 29th, Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £57,139.92 ($71,487.45).

Shares of LON:LOK opened at GBX 740 ($9.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.94 million, a PE ratio of 4,625.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.64. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 621.90 ($7.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($12.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,875.00%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

