Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $188,574.15 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lyft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

