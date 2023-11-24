LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:LYB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
