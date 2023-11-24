M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $104.70 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.