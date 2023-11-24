Macquarie Begins Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.52.

Newmont stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

