Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.78

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Man Wah Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.
Man Wah Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
