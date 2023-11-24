Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.78

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.