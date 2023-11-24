Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.