Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $472.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

