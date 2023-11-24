Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93,094 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.79. 1,851,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,010,404. The company has a market cap of $870.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

