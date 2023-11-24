MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $230.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.