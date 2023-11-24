MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after purchasing an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $87.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

