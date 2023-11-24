MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.