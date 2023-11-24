MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $10,677,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

FBIN stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.